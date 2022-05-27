SLINGER, Wis. — A suspect is in custody after the student admitted to saying "I have a gun" in a crowded hallway at Wisconsin middle school on Friday.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office said they did not find a gun at Slinger Middle School and that no injuries have been reported. They described the incident as a "hoax."

The Slinger School District said they believe the situation has stabilized. The middle school, as well as Slinger High School and Slinger Elementary, are under lockdown due to the incident. The lockdown will continue "as we complete the investigation. We will inform you when the lockdown has been lifted," according to a letter to families.

TMJ4 Near Slinger Middle School on Friday.

The school district said in an earlier letter that "At this point, it is still an active investigation but we believe this may have been a case of a foolish statement coming from a possibly joking manner. An update will follow as soon as possible."

The Washington County Sheriff's Office urged on social media that people should avoid the area.

TMJ4 Near Slinger Middle School

Police Chief Dean Schmidt told TMJ4 in an interview that a student made a comment that he had a gun and that he was going into the school into the stairwell. Officers responded and eventually found out it was group of students, one of whom made the comment as a joke. The student later admitted to authorities it was a hoax.

"Honestly I'm irritated with it, because it is a foolish statement to make, based on what has been going on in the last week and a half. And we will look at whether or not we can file some charges, depending on how old the student is," Chief Schmidt said.

Parents rushed to police staging area at Kettle Moraine Bowl in Slinger in a panic once they found out there was a threat at Slinger Middle School. Now waiting to pick up their kids. Relieved and angry it was a joke/hoax. pic.twitter.com/WaK93VnHcX — Katie Crowther (@KtCrowther) May 27, 2022

Family members were being directed to wait for updates at Mettle Moraine Bowl at 1021 E. Commerce Blvd. But now they can return to the school.

WATCH: Parent talks about incident

Parent talks about Slinger incident

This report will be updated when we learn more. Stay with TMJ4 News for the latest information regarding this developing story.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip