Hogle Zoo gorilla expecting new baby bundle of joy

SALT LAKE CITY — There will be a very interesting baby shower at Hogle Zoo over the next few months with the news that a lowland gorilla is expecting.

The zoo announced Friday that Pele, a western lowland gorilla, is about six months pregnant and expected to give birth in June or July.

Along with her mother, Pele came to Hogle Zoo from Busch Gardens in Tampa back in 2022 on a breeding recommendation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

Hogle Zoo Husani, a western lowland gorilla at Hogle Zoo

Once in Utah, Pele was paired with current Hogle Zoo resident, Husani, to see if the proverbial sparks would fly in hopes of creating a self-sustaining population. The zoo reported that because of poaching and disease, the number of western lowland gorillas has declined more than 60% over the last 20-25 years.

The zoo said it's animal care and health teams will continue to monitor Pele through her pregnancy.