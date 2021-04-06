Hogle Zoo looking for teens who need summer jobs

SALT LAKE CITY — If you know a teen looking for a summer job, or are a teen in the market for some work, go get wild with the animals over at Hogle Zoo.

The zoo is looking for teens 14 and older for good-paying positions at the attraction.

Officials say they need help at the zoo's Beastro, where teens can apply for jobs as cooks, cashiers, or as they say, "anyone who can serve ice cream with a smile."

The pay range is between $10-16 depending on qualifications and experience.

For more details, CLICK HERE to apply or email Matt at matthewstringham@thessagroup.com.