Hogle Zoo to pause care of elephants, move Christie and Zuri to new locations

SALT LAKE CITY — In a surprise announcement, officials at Utah's Hogle Zoo say they will pause elephant care at the attraction and will soon move their animals to other locations.

The zoo said it is pausing its continuous care of the animals that began over 100 years ago. With the change, the zoo's current elephants, Christie, 36, and her daughter, Zuri, 13, will be relocated to another accredited zoo "where opportunities for them to grow their family may increase," Hogle Zoo posted to their website.

According to zoo officials, the announcement comes after determining what was best for the elephants in talks with consultants, professionals and members of the community.

"The ultimate choice to move Christie and Zuri is to provide them both the best chance to have a calf in the important social dynamic of a multigenerational herd," the zoo said.

In 2020, a group demanded the zoo shut down its elephant exhibit, telling the Salt Lake Tribune that “holding elephants in small, unnatural groupings is one of the worst cruelties imaginable for this social species."

Dari, a 55-year-old elephant, was euthanized in August 2018 after she was found lying on the ground in the exhibit.