Holladay declares state of emergency due to 'imminent risk' of flooding

HOLLADAY, Utah — The City of Holladay has declared a State of Emergency due to an "imminent risk" of flooding due to snowmelt.

Holladay City Manager Gina Chamness issued the emergency proclamation Tuesday as flooding continues to be a concern this spring, especially for areas in the Wasatch Front foothills.

The city faces the risk of flooding from Big Cottonwood Canyon into Big Cottonwood Creek, as 4 linear miles of the waterway runs through Holladay. Should the waterways fill beyond capacity, the State of Emergency said circumstances could result "in a threat of an imminent disaster within the City that causes risk to life and damage to homes, parks, vehicles, sidewalks, roads and other property damage."

With the declaration, Holladay will get financial help and other resources should the runoff cause flooding within city limits.