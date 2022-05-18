Holladay assistant principal placed on leave after racism, harassment allegations

HOLLADAY, Utah — An assistant principal in the Granite School District was placed on leave Tuesday following racism and harassment allegations made by a student.

The Bonneville Junior High School employee, who was scheduled to retire at the end of the school year, was placed on leave until a district investigation is completed. Despite the upcoming retirement, the investigation will continue because the assistant principal is still an employee with the district.

District officials said they became aware of the allegations on Tuesday and took immediate action. The nature of the incidents were not disclosed, but a statement released by the district mentioned the "severity" of the allegations.

"Harassment and racism will not be tolerated in any form," the district wrote. "We anticipate taking appropriate action once the investigation is complete. We appreciate the parent and student bringing this concern to our attention so that it can be addressed."

The district said it will continue to work to create an "inclusive and welcoming environment for all of our students" along with the school and the community.