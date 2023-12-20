Holladay woman who formerly held record for world's longest fingernails dies at 82

HOLLADAY, Utah — LeeAnn Redmond, the Holladay woman who formerly held the record for the world's longest fingernails, has died at the age of 82.

According to her obituary, Redmond died Thursday and was survived by 3 children, along with numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

By 2008, the Guinness World Records said Redmond's fingernails had grown to 28 feet 4.5 inches after having last cut them decades earlier in 1979.

Redmond continued to let her fingernails grow until 2009 when they broke during a car accident. Guinness wrote that Redmond was thrown 25 feet from her vehicle and onto the road.

“The first thing I spotted was a fingernail,” she told Guinness.

Despite losing her fingernails, Redmond retained the title of having the world's longest until her record was broken by another American woman in 2022.

While known for her record, Redmond, who was born in Annabella, Utah, was described as being an avid traveler and the life of the party wherever she went.

"In the eyes of the world, she may be the woman in Guinness World Records, but to us, she'll forever be the cherished heartbeat of our family - our beloved mom, grandma, and friend," her obituary reads.

Services for Redmond will be held Dec. 21.