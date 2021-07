MAPLETON, Utah — A gas line break in Mapleton forced the evacuation of nearby homes Friday.

Mapleton City Fire says the leak stemmed from a 4-inch gas line in the area of 350 West and 800 South. According to fire officials, a construction company had accidentally struck the high-pressure gas main.

Five homes were evacuated before the leak was stopped, while 10 other houses were advised to shelter in place.

Crews remain on the scene to continue repairs on the line.