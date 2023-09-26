Homegrown Utahn joins FOX's Lego Masters as a contestant

GILBERT, Ariz. — Dubbed the “LEGO lady” by her son’s classmates, Emilee Dahl, from Bountiful, Utah, is making her mark in the LEGO World.

The mom of two who now lives in Gilbert, Arizona one of 12 contestants in season four of FOX’s LEGO Masters. She is competing with Kelly Bartlett of Portland, Oregon, for a $100,000 cash prize.

“When we had to get a four bedroom when we only have two kids, because I had to have a room full of Lego is when I realized this passion is more than just a hobby,” Dahl said. “It's something that brings my whole family creativity when we all build in here together.

Dahl says the show reached out to her on Instagram. She credits her extroverted and bubbly personality for her ticket onto the show.

“Obviously I have a big personality. So I think they were like, she's crazy and fun and exciting. And she built Lego. So let's give her a try,” Dahl said.

LEGO Masters, hosted by actor Will Arnett brings contestants from around the country to compete in teams of two. For each episode, contestants are given a brief of what they are supposed to build and then they are critiqued by a panel of judges.

Dahl’s intro to LEGO began in 2020 after buying her first set with her son. With her interest growing in building LEGO sets and traveling throughout much of the pandemic, Dahl also found a way to make creating and transporting LEGO sets easier.

Dahl started the TRA Company, a LEGO-compatible base plate that allows individuals to stick LEGO SETS and pieces onto a wooden plank. Dahl notes that these base plates are made in Saratoga Springs Utah.

While Dahl couldn’t reveal the details of her builds in the upcoming season premiere, she says Utah has played an important role in her creations. She encourages other Utah LEGO creators to look around them.

"I take inspiration from Utah," Dahl said. " I love I love Utah, and I hope to make Utah proud. I would say first living in Utah get out and like look at what's around you because Utah is gorgeous.

She also hopes to inspire other moms to pursue their hobbies.

“I think the biggest thing for me that I want to share is that as a mom, like often we have to put our own like hobbies and like dreams and aspirations aside, and like, I feel so grateful that I didn't do that. And like that, I still came out and found my own passion and hobby and like I went for my dreams like your family will benefit you going after your own dreams as well as supporting theirs.”

