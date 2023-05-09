Homes possibly threatened after fire breaks out in St. George

ST. GEORGE, Utah — A large fire has broken out in St. George, and while no evacuations are in place, they are possible as homes are nearby.

Watch LIVE video below from St. George fire:

The fire is near 2500 East and Waters Edge Circle in a new development on the south side of Interstate 15 in the River Bottoms of Washington County.

Video shows fire in its early stakes (Courtesy: Kim Correll)

Officials were originally going to evacuate homes near the fire, but decided against it. However, if the fire threatens homes, an evacuation order will be considered.

It's not known if a structure fire caused the wildfire, or if it started from other source.

Erin Stubbs Tapia

Multiple agencies are responding, including resources from the State of Utah.

Officials are asking residents and others to stay away from the area so that crew can battle the fire.

