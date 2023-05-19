3 dead in Layton homicide, suspect in custody

LAYTON, Utah — A suspect was taken into custody in Layton Friday morning after a reported homicide where "multiple victims" were located dead in a home.

In total, three people were found dead in the home, FOX 13's content sharing partners at the Salt Lake Tribune reported.



The home is located on East Gentile Street near 1850 East.

FOX 13 News

At around 9:45 a.m., police report they received a call from the suspect, a 34-year-old man, who said he committed a homicide.

Officers responded and the man came out of the house where he was taken into custody.

A brief sweep of the home resulted in officers finding "multiple victims," officials reported.

Officers are on scene of a reported homicide on East Gentile St. Suspect is in custody. Media can stage at 1879 E Gentile but approach from the East. pic.twitter.com/dEcHSd79JH — Layton Police (@laytonpolice) May 19, 2023

Information on the victim's identities, as well as their relationship to the suspect, was not made available.

An investigation is underway to determine more details.

Stay with FOX 13 news and fox13now.com for updates on this breaking news story.