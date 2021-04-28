Homicide suspect in custody after 12-hour SWAT standoff in Magna

MAGNA, Utah — A homicide suspect is in police custody Wednesday morning after a prolonged SWAT standoff at a Magna apartment complex.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Salt Lake City Police Department received a tip that the suspect could have been at a Magna apartment complex near 2900 S 8400 W.

According to police, the suspect ran inside the apartment complex when officers arrived at the scene, beginning a standoff that lasted about 12 hours and ended early Wednesday morning.

Police called in a SWAT team to help negotiate with the suspect and resolve the standoff.

The suspect, who had a teenage son with him during the ordeal, told police he wanted to surrender, but he didn't come out of the building until officers used tear gas.

"It's a long time for a SWAT event to go, but it works out to the best. Everybody's alive, nobody lost their lives on that, and that's ultimately what our goal is, is try to end it, taking him into custody to where he can deal with his charges in the court system," said Lt. Manfred Lassig, Unified Police Department.

Police said the suspect is believed to be connected to an April 26 homicide in Salt Lake City. His name has not been released.

