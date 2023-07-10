Hopes high for Ballpark neighborhood businesses as road construction ends

SALT LAKE CITY — After over two years, the heavy construction on 300 West in Salt Lake City is coming to an end. Some locals say they avoided the area because of the traffic and congestion, while others who work in the area described the construction as a warzone.

"I honestly would get off the freeway and be like, 'Oh, well, welcome to the front line.' I couldn't even get into my own driveway on days," sais Christina Johnson.

Few orange and white traffic cones, and faded paint on the streets, remain after the city's long construction project; but over two years later, the street has been transformed into something officials hope will benefit all users.

"With the rebuild, it still carries the same amount of traffic that it did before, but now it has protected bike lane, so it's a two protected bike path on the left side of the road, we added hundred of trees, better storm water, and continuous sidewalks," said Salt Lake City Transportation Director Jon Larsen.

Years of traffic due to construction has led to some businesses on 300 West putting up signs letting customers know they're still open.

"I know it impacted businesses on this street in terms of decreased traffic," said Ballpark Community Council Chair Amy J. Hawkins.

As for Johnson, she says her barbershop is lucky to still be in business.

"I would get on the phone and make phone calls to clients because I hadn't see the ones that would normally come in every month because they would sit in traffic just to get to 13th and to my shop for 45 minutes," she said.

Traffic is starting to flow again, but Johnson says other street design choices are still impacting her 27-year-old business.

"They got rid of my on-street parking, so I have to have people park in the back," she explained. "But right now since my business is down 90%, I can't even put the black top in to make that an actual parking."

Construction is expected to completely wrap in the coming weeks and the Ballpark community is hopeful the street will soon be bustling with local businesses for the community to enjoy.

"We already see businesses choosing to relocate to this area, because they know they're going to be seen here seen by bicyclists and pedestrians," Hawkins said.

"We're grateful for the local businesses along this corridor that have hung in there with us," Larsen said. "Hopefully, we'll be able to reap the rewards of an improved street for many years to come."