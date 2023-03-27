Horse rescued after stuck overnight in Park City snow

PARK CITY, Utah — Park City fire crews were able to rescue a horse that sank in the snow and remained stuck overnight

The Park City Fire District was dispatched Monday morning to a property on Parkway Drive to extract a horse from the snow.

According to the department, the horse had been pushed out of a barn on by another horse on Sunday and "sunk down in the deep snow."

Unable to extract itself, the horse spent the night stuck in the snow until crews arrived just after 11 a.m. Monday. A photo shared by the department showed fire crew members covering the horse with multiple blankets after the rescue.

The health of the horse following the incident was not made available.