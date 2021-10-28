Hospital employee accused of manipulating Lori Vallow case

BLACKFOOT, Idaho — A clinician who worked with Lori Vallow during her current stay at the Idaho State Hospital is accused of manipulating the case against the accused murderer.

A motion filed by Vallow's attorney Mark Means claims the clinician, identified as "N.C.," instructed Vallow to seek legal advice from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Vallow is currently being held in the hospital after being deemed incompetent to stand trial on charges she and her husband, Chad Daybell, killed her two children, Tylee Ryan and Joshua "JJ" Vallow.

The clinician claimed that making a call to a Church attorney was part of her "homework" for treatment.

"'N.C.' told Defendant it was a 'good idea' to call LDS Corporation," the motion reads. "Defendant stated repeatedly she did not want to call LDS Church/Corporation but for mandatory nature of 'homework' would not have made the call or disclosures."

According to the motion, "N.C." obtained a Church phone number for Vallow, who then called the number and spoke to a receptionist. Vallow was then forwarded to Daniel McConkie, an attorney with the Church's law firm, Kirton McConkie.

Means said McConkie "bragged" to Vallow about his more than 30 years as a prosecutor, leading her "to make disclosures she would not have without these assurances."

The motion claims McConkie is not licensed to practice law in Idaho, rendering it impossible to offer Vallow representation in a criminal matter in the state. McConkie allegedly never told Vallow that their conversation would not be protected by attorney-client privilege.

Vallow told Means that McConkie was "eager" to discuss her case and that he would "assist her with finding an attorney that could legally practice law in Idaho and possibly provide assistance with her matter."

After speaking with Vallow, McConkie then contacted Rob Wood, the prosecutor in the case against Vallow and Daybell. Means is accusing McConkie of ethical violations, saying "[Vallow] made Brady violation disclosures under the guise that the Church was her friend."

Means describes the circumstances of McConkie's involvement as an "abhorrent and blatant manipulation of the incompetent Defendant," especially because of Lori's "obsession" with the LDS Church."

Means now wants to depose McConkie and subpoena records from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare to determine whether Vallow's rights were violated. He also wants "N.C." barred from treating Vallow.