Hot air balloon festival, car expo, movie marathon and MORE happening this weekend across Utah!

Another stormy weekend in Utah is nearly here but luckily there's plenty of fun INDOORS for people of all ages to enjoy!

Here's the full list of fun happening across Utah!

CACHE COUNTY

Utah State University Community Art Day - Learn about how to create art and check out the work of local artists in Logan this Saturday at the Nora Eccles Harrison Museum of Art. On Saturday, participants will create an art project using malleable wire to create a complex structure. Happening from 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.

IRON COUNTY

State Wide Farmer's Market - Celebrate the bounty of Utah and the had work of ranchers, growers and producers on Saturday from 8-11:30 a.m. in Cedar City! At the Heritage Center Theater Lobby, you'll be able to shop from quite a selection of local businesses who work hard year-round to feed Utah.

SALT LAKE COUNTY

Utah International Auto Expo - Car lovers, this event was made for you!! See hundreds of vehicles at the Mountain America Expo Center from Friday through Monday! A handful of luxury vehicles will be showcased, as well as the latest and greatest models of cars you see every single day. Attendees will be able to touch, experience and even test drive cars at the event! Tickets required!

Concert à la carte - Vote for your favorite musical pieces and then hear them performed LIVE on Sunday at 8 p.m. by Tabernacle at Temple Square organists Richard Elliot and Andrew Unsworth as well as Cathedral organist Gabriele Terrone. The evening will bring together well-known organists in Utah, performing selections that will dazzle the audience! Happening at the Cathedral of the Madeleine.

Junior Jazz Fun shot competition - Kids can show their basketball skills in Sandy this weekend at a competition to find who will be the next Utah Jazz star!! Each child will have two-one minute rounds to shoot as many baskets as they can from different spots around the court. Sign-ups and fess are required to play!

Sandy Ninja Warrior - Sandy is additionally turning up the fun by gathering all ninjas! Kids will be timed as they participate in an obstacle course, similar to the popular show "America Ninja Warrior." Session times vary based on the age of the child, but the full day on Saturday will be occupied with the ninja fun. Fee required!

Grizz Cup - At most ice rinks in the Salt Lake City area, youth will take over for the 18th Annual Grizz Cup Hockey Tournament. More than 300 games will be played between 140 teams from Friday through Monday. Happening at various venues throughout northern Utah!

Save the Eagles Day - At Utah's Hogle Zoo, learn about conservation efforts for eagles and meet birds that reside in the zoo. While admission to the zoo is required to participate in the educational opportunity on eagles, attendees will explore topics surrounding birds of prey and their importance in the ecosystem. Happening from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday!

SAN JUAN COUNTY

Bluff International Balloon Festival - Hot air balloons will soar above the red rocks of Bluff, Utah this weekend at this festival! In its 25th year, this event attracts people from across Utah to gaze on the beautiful balloons and enjoy the scenery of southern Utah. The fun kicks off on Friday with a balloon fly over and Navajo taco dinner. Then wake up early Saturday morning for another fly over and art fair at the community center. Saturday night will have a glow event with balloons, ice-cream and music! Check the full schedule for details on the event.

UTAH COUNTY

Back to the Future Marathon - Maven Cinemas in American Fork, a vintage movie theater brought back to life, is hosting a full day of Back to the Future fun! Starting at 11 a.m., watch all three iconic movies. The total run time is 342 minutes, so be prepared with plenty of popcorn and soda! Tickets required.