Hotel rooftop is home to 40,000 bees

SALT LAKE CITY — One downtown hotel is embracing the "beehive state" literally, housing 40,000 bees on its rooftop to help protect the vital link bees play in food production.

Hilton Salt Lake City Center’s beehives have produced 15 gallons of raw honey as part of its "‘Honey with Purpose" program with local partners Bees Brothers and Grow Brighter Gardens.

“We could base our sustainability measures on energy-efficiency alone, but we wanted to do something more unique,” said Hilton Salt Lake City Center’s General Manager, Garrett Parker.

Warming temperatures and rising CO2 levels have reduced the worldwide bee population, threatening global food security.

