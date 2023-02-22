House passes bill removing food tax, proposed constitutional amendment advances

SALT LAKE CITY — A bill removing the state portion of the sales tax on food passed the House of Representatives on a 57-15 vote.

House Bill 101 is part of a deal being offered by legislative leaders. The tax would be removed, if voters approve a constitutional amendment to remove the earmark for education on the state income tax.

Meanwhile, that proposed constitutional amendment made it out of a Senate committee on Wednesday. It so far has not earned the support of education groups, but Senate Majority Whip Ann Millner said negotiations are ongoing.

"We're still engaging with them and hoping we can come to a place that helps bridge the gap here that allows us to solve problems for the state of Utah and protecting public education," Sen. Millner, R-Ogden, told reporters.

Senate Minority Whip Kathleen Riebe, D-Cottonwood Heights, said Wednesday it might be a tough sell.

"I think that the income tax being attached to the food tax? Those are two separate things and it’s frustrating people.We feel like we’re being held hostage again for our raise and also the vouchers," she said, referencing the bill earlier this year that gave teachers a pay raise but also passed a "school choice scholarship program."