How do Utah experts forecast avalanches?

SALT LAKE CITY — During winter months, anyone familiar with Utah's mountains knows to be mindful of avalanche forecasts but how exactly do experts come up with different warnings?

Utah Avalanche Center representative Craig Gordon is one of about a dozen forecasters who spend their days digging in the snow.

"Much like a geologist would look at layers and rock or the Earth, we can identify each layer and how it correlates to our winter snowpack," Gordon said. "So each of these layers will tell a story about our winter weather."

Gordon and others use all kinds of tools from shovels and microscopes to their bare hands to look at snowpack stability.

"I like to do it without a glove because then I can feel the nuances of the snow," Gordon explained as he felt the fresh powder. "And if I start up here, I can get my fist in the snow. But then right here, I start to feel a little bit of a difference and it's getting stiffer."

Part of avalanche forecast accuracy also happens in an office thanks to a partnership with the National Weather Service.

"You always have to be willing to adapt. Even with a given forecast, you might in the big picture, have that forecast nailed either the average forecast or in our case, the weather forecast, but it's key to adapt throughout the event," explained Glen Merrill, NWS Hydrologist.

The experts also rely on riders and skiers who are out in Utah's mountains, experiencing nature firsthand.

Gordon explained that reports from recreators help them cover more ground and get more of a sense of snow trends across the state.

Initially a surfer on the East Coast, Gordon visited Utah in the 1970s and quickly fell in love with the powder, relocating to the Beehive State permanently. His work has left a footprint on Utah and around the world.

Gordon developed the "Know Before You Go" safety program after a tragic avalanche accident the day after Christmas 2003 on Mt. Timpanogos. At the 20th anniversary of the program, it's now used in 40 countries.

"By looking at the avalanche forecast for your zone, you get to learn pretty intimately, where things are going, what the stability trends are, and that helps you map out what your plans are, and we help you do it safely," he said.

Living to ride another day is important to Gordon as he's seen many injuries and fatalities over the years.

"Giving them the tools that they need to get out in our mountains, enjoy the greatest snow on Earth, but most importantly, come home to their families at the end of the day," he said.

With more snow on the horizon, avalanche danger will ramp back up and forecasters like Gordon will take action to ensure Utahns have all the information they need to know conditions before they go have fun.