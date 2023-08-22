Watch Now
How? No injuries following gruesome I-15 crash in Layton

Utah Highway Patrol
Posted at 5:15 PM, Aug 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-22 19:15:51-04

LAYTON, Utah — A horrendous looking crash was just that as no one was injured Tuesday following a multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 15 in Layton.

The Utah Highway Patrol said a semi truck was headed southbound on the highway near Hillfield Road when they lost control and veered to the left, hitting a total of three cars.

While the truck came to a rest against a barrier, one of the cars was half-lodged under the trailer, while a pickup truck was seen smashed on its side.

Incredibly, no one was seriously injured or needed to be transported to the hospital.

The truck driver said he hydroplaned, causing him to lose control, but UHP has yet to confirm the cause of the accident.

Traffic in the southbound lanes was backed up for a great distance while crews cleaned up the incident.

