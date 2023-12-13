How police are responding to videos of Utah woman harassing family with racial slurs

MIDVALE, Utah — Disturbing videos are making the rounds on social media of a family dealing with hateful comments right outside their home in Midvale.

According to the family's attorney, the woman has been yelling racial slurs, curse words and more — not only at the adults, but their kids, too.

"It's super gut-wrenching and heart-throbbing to see what this family is going through," said Rae Duckworth, the operating chairperson for the Black Lives Matter Utah chapter. "So I can’t imagine what they’re actually experiencing.”

The family, who did not want to be named, said they've captured around 100 of these incidents on their doorbell camera.

“They’ve used every resource given, and there's just been no accountability for this type of behavior that is just inhumane and disgusting," Duckworth said.

The family is working with an attorney, Tyler Ayers, to try to do something about it. He says the woman's actions can be classified as crimes.

"Disturbing the peace, harassment, assault, battery, trespassing, all of these things — and we’re not even getting into the technical civil rights ones. Those are just basic common law claims," Ayers said.

Videos show the woman using the n-word at the family, along with other hateful comments. Duckworth says it's important for people to see reality and stand up to hate.

"It’s amplifying a very serious situation and experience, living as a Black person in Utah, that I don’t think we discuss enough," she said.

The woman has warrants out for her arrest. The first was for disorderly conduct in August. Another was for property damage and destruction after court documents show she ripped the family’s garden. There's also an arrest warrant for an assault in June after documents say she forcibly poked the victim's pregnant stomach before pushing her with both hands in the stomach.

"[The family] bought their first house and it's pretty awesome, and then they have to put up with this. It's very disheartening to them; it's saddening to me," Ayers said.

Unified Police Department shared a statement on the matter, saying the harassment is being investigated, and they're working with other social service providers to work on a long-term solution for those involved.

"Some people are saying this is a mental health crisis. OK, so why didn’t a mental health crisis team respond and do something constructive?" Duckworth said. "Then they're saying they’ve exhausted every round of police. OK, so where is the police reform that holds people accountable for hate crimes? Where is that?"

Mayor Marcus Stevenson reacted to the videos on Monday with a statement posted on social media.

"It's hard to describe how disgusted I feel learning that one of our Midvale families is living in a situation where they are dealing with regular racist tirades and feeling their safety is at risk," he said. "To be clear, racism has no place in our community. Everyone should feel welcomed here, and our community's actions should back that up."

Despite the frustration, Duckworth says it has been heartwarming to watch the community come together to support the family.

There are still many questions left to be answered. It's not known why the woman was not arrested, even with warrants out, and it's not clear what the long-term solutions could look like yet.

FOX 13 News has tried to contact the woman involved in these incidents but could not get ahold of her.