How restaurants waste less food as prices continue rising

RIVERTON, Utah — One business is partnering with local restaurants, bakeries and groceries stores to save food as they become more expensive.

Batch Bake Goods is one of Riverton's newest bakeries. Like any bakery, they have to keep the product fresh, often leading to an excess of baked goods at the end of the day.

"The dough after sitting out for long periods of time can go stale and people come and look for things fresher," said Abby Peterson.

According to Forbes Magazine, more than $400 billion dollars of food ends up wasted in America each year.

Extrabites hopes to help lower that number.

"Coming from a third-world country, food waste is not acceptable in any of those countries. So coming to America we take food waste for granted, people waste food every day, it's a massive, massive issue that we have in America," said Extrabites Owner, Luccin Ifote.

"If we make too much before we'd have to throw it away, but with Extrabites, we can get it out the door a little bit more," said Peterson.

Consumers can sign up for text notifications when groceries, bakeries, and restaurants have extra food to sell. Then they can go to the Extrabites marketplace and get them for a discounted price.

"Once they've purchased the item, they're then directed to a pickup location and pick it up at a designated time, typically throughout the end of the day, they typically have surplus throughout the end of the day," said Ifote.

Extrabites are also hoping they can help ease the pain of inflation.

"With inflation, it's giving a lot of people not as much money or tight on a budget to be able to purchase groceries, food from their favorite restaurants, bakeries," said Ifote.

Bakeries like Batch Baked Goods couldn't be happier.

"It's amazing, I wish more businesses would do that, I know there are tons of businesses that could both reduce their food waste, help the business themself dollar wise, and help the consumers," said Peterson.

If you are interested in getting connected with Extrabites or ordering food you can check out their Instagram or their website.