How to help avoid fires during red flag warnings

SALT LAKE CITY — Hot, dry and windy weather is creating extremely dangerous conditions across Utah.

The vast majority of Utah is under a red flag warning Friday and the dangerous conditions will continue into the weekend.

The National Weather Service issues a red flag warning to inform the public, firefighters and land management agencies that conditions are ideal for wildland fire combustion and rapid spread.

NWS

The NWS office in Salt Lake City has released a list of things that can be done to help keep from starting a fire.

Among others tips, putting out cigarettes and keeping hot vehicles off of dry grass and other combustible materials are at the top of the list.