How to help avoid fires during red flag warnings

Hillary Cawrse/AP
This photo provided by Hillary Cawrse shows burnout operations conducted Tuesday, June 14, 2022, on a wildfire moving through grass, brush and pine trees on the northern outskirts of Flagstaff, Ariz. Crews battling a pair of wildfires in the region were expecting some growth Thursday because of warm, dry and breezy conditions. (Hillary Cawrse via AP)
Posted at 9:07 AM, Jun 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-17 11:07:32-04

SALT LAKE CITY — Hot, dry and windy weather is creating extremely dangerous conditions across Utah.

WATCH: Hot and windy Friday; Cooler this weekend

The vast majority of Utah is under a red flag warning Friday and the dangerous conditions will continue into the weekend.

The National Weather Service issues a red flag warning to inform the public, firefighters and land management agencies that conditions are ideal for wildland fire combustion and rapid spread.

red flag warning

READ: Some Utah counties are now under fire restrictions

The NWS office in Salt Lake City has released a list of things that can be done to help keep from starting a fire.
Among others tips, putting out cigarettes and keeping hot vehicles off of dry grass and other combustible materials are at the top of the list.

