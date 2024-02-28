How to protect trees during everchanging Utah weather conditions

SALT LAKE CITY — Homeowners should expect limbs to break on trees, particularly in the Great Basin region after the recent quick changes in temperature and wet, heavy snows.

"All the warmth we’ve had has been really negative for the trees. We’ve got a lot of premature bud swell. We’ve got a lot of stress from the stems freezing and thawing again and again," explained Charlie Perington, arborist at Red Butte Gardens in Salt Lake City.

According to Perington, it’s better for the trees to just stay cold and warm up gradually, but he adds that’s not what Utah’s like so that’s not what the trees get.

The fluctuation can result in broken tree limbs and even downed power lines when heavy, wet snow falls in the late winter and early spring.

However, damage that can be avoided, if residents do the proper tree trimming.

"The best thing you can do as a property owner or land manager is to have a structural pruning program," said Perington. "Structural pruning allows for structurally strong trees. Strong structure prevents limb breakage."

In layman’s terms, Perington explained, "the longer the lever arm, the less weight we have to put on to bend it down. So a little bit of shortening, we can add that snow weight and not have the limb break."

He also advises creating a relationship with a tree trimmer and come up with a long-term plan for trees in the yard.

Adding a little prevention can keep homeowners from a lot of cleanup.

"If you prune your trees properly, your limb breakage is minimal to none — you pick up a few sticks," said Perington.

Those looking for a tree expert can head to the Utah Community Forestry Council for a list of qualified arborists in the state.