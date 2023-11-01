How you can get $5 Hogle Zoo tickets in November and December

SALT LAKE CITY — Anyone wanting to check out Utah's Hogle Zoo can do so at a major discounted price through the rest of 2023.

The zoo announced that "Wild Weekdays" are in effect from Nov. 1 until Dec. 29, when online general admission is only $5 on Monday through Friday!

The zoo said they hope this will give visitors the chance to "experience the many active animals during colder months." They said some of the animals there are actually more active in the winter months.

Weekday tickets are also discounted if purchased at the gate, at the still low price of $7. And, as always, children under two years old are free!

The zoo's winter season hours are now 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Starting Dec. 6, the annual "Zoo Lights" happen each night from 5:30-9:00 p.m., but tickets for the event are not included in the weekday discount.