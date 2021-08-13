How Zion National Park's reservation lottery for Angels Landing will work

SPRINGDALE, Utah — We’re learning a few more details about the upcoming reservation system to hike to Angels Landing in Zion National Park.

The National Park Service announced Friday that all visitors will still be able to hike to Scout Lookout – about two miles up the trail. But from there, hikers will need a permit to continue to Angels Landing.

The final half mile includes narrow sections of trail and chain handrails and is where most of the 13 deaths since 2000 have occurred.

Applications will begin in January for March hikes.

The park service will hold lotteries to determine who hikes to Angels Landing. Applications cost $6 for groups of up to six people. Winners must then pay an additional fee of $3 per person.

The park service is also proposing a reservation system and $20 fee for Lava Point Campground, which is currently free and on a first-come-first-served basis.

Officials have opened an online comment portal for the public to weigh in on these changes. Click here to comment. It is open until Sep. 12.