How'd your high school do? Northern Utah schools fare well in rankings

SANDY, Utah — Things keep buzzing along at Beehive Science and Technology Academy in Sandy as the school continues its rise among the top high schools in the country.

In the 2023-24 rankings from U.S. News released Tuesday, Beehive ranked 116th overall and was No. 1 in Utah. Two years ago, the school was 244th in the U.S., so the jump this year is impressive.

Overall, six Utah schools made the Top 1,000 in the country:

#116 - Beehive Science and Technology Academy

#412 - Karl G Maeser Preparatory Academy (Lindon)

#627 - Skyline High School (Salt Lake City)

#802 - Park City High School

#964 - Corner Canyon High School (Draper)

#986 - InTech Collegiate High School (North Logan)

Schools are ranked based on college readiness, state assessment proficiency and performance, underserved student performance, breadth of college curriculum and graduation rate.

According to the report, nearly 15 percent of high schools in the rankings were either charter or magnet schools.