Human-caused damage, trash forces closure of Utah campsite

CACHE COUNTY, Utah — Sometimes people just can't have nice things in Utah.

Camping at a popular location in Cache County has been disallowed, effective immediately, after human-caused damage and trash were found throughout the area.

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources said numerous examples of misuse were found at the East Fork Little Bear Wildlife Management Area just south of Porcupine Reservoir. Numerous pictures released by the department showed trash strewn throughout the site, along with a broken fence.

While the area was not acquired to give people a place to camp, officials said, they allowed camping "as long as campers treated the area with respect." Unfortunately, that promise has been broken and camping is no longer allowed.

"As long as people took good care of it, we were OK with people camping there, but that's not happened especially over these past few years," said Mark Hadley, outreach manager with DWR. "Most folks have treated it with respect, but we've had enough people causing problems there that we have just decided that we're going to have to close it off to overnight camping."