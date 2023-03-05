Human remains found by hiker in southern Utah

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — An investigation is underway after a hiker found human remains in a remote area of southern Utah on Saturday.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office said they received a call around 2 p.m. that the hiker found what they believed were human remains in the area of Sheep Bridge Road, located between the towns of Hurricane and Virgin.

Sheriff's deputies responded to the area and confirmed that the remains were human, so they called in detectives to begin an investigation.

Officials did not give an estimate on how long the remains may have been there, nor any other details. The state medical examiner's office will work to confirm the deceased person's identity.

"There are no signs of danger to the public. The initial investigation shows no signs of suspicious circumstances surrounding the death," the sheriff's office wrote in a statement Sunday.