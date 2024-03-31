Human remains found in remote wetland area of northern Utah

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah — Investigators are working to identify a set of human remains found in a wetland area of northern Utah on Saturday.

The Box Elder County Sheriff's Office said it received a report around 10:45 a.m. of "skeletal remains" found within the Bear River Migratory Bird Refuge. The remains were found in a remote area on the northwest side of Willard Bay, according to officials.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service joined the sheriff's office in responding to the area, where they confirmed that the remains belonged to a human. The Utah State Medical Examiner's Office and Weber Metro Crime Scene Investigation team also responded to help process the scene and collect evidence.

The remains are being sent to the state medical examiner's office, which will work to determine the deceased person's identity.

Officials said they have no further information at this time.