Human remains found in Grand County identified to be missing woman, officials confirm

GRAND COUNTY, Utah — Remains discovered in the Moab area earlier this month have been identified as those of a woman who went missing last month.

The Grand County Sheriff's Office announced Saturday that the remains discovered during a search in Millcreek Canyon on July 22 were Miranda Ankofski.

Ankofski and her husband, Raymond, were last seen June 21, and their family reported them missing a few days later after not hearing from them and learning they had not checked out of their hotel.

Raymond's remains have not yet been identified.

During the search for the couple, their UTV was found, along with some of their possessions. Officials said at the time that it appeared the UTV was swept away by flash flooding, although one volunteer searcher told FOX 13 News that it didn't look like the Ankofskis were in the vehicle at the time.

In a press release, the sheriff's office extended their deepest condolences to her family and friends and are committed to providing updates as more information becomes available.