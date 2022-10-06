Hundreds attend memorial for Provo restaurant that isn't closing

"Don't cry because it's over, smile because it happened."

Hundreds... yes, believe it not, hundreds... of people attended a memorial service this week to pay their final respects for a Provo restaurant beloved by students at BYU.

There was just one small problem: The restaurant hasn't closed.

But small details didn't really matter to those who had gathered Wednesday night to pay their respects to the Rancheritos at 46 East 1230 North. The chance to mourn the restaurant which, again, isn't closing, gave all who attended an opportunity to grieve together.

The memorial came from the mind of Henry Fye, a BYU student with a serious thing for the iconic Mexican food chain. Over the weekend, Fye noticed the signs on the Rancheritos were gone and the place was empty.

Figuring the cherished location had gone to the restaurant graveyard, Fye posted to his Instagram page (appropriately titled "ProvoRancheritos") that a memorial service would be held in its honor.

Oops.

A day later, Fye learned the restaurant was only closed for remodeling and that it will soon reopen to provide burritos, super nachos and tacos to one and all. But figuring the invitation had already been posted, and that only a few people had engaged, Fye decided to go ahead with his service.

Come Wednesday evening, about 500 people showed up outside the restaurant to share in the communal love and memories... or they had nothing better to do.

"I was a little overwhelmed, just because, you know, a lot more people than I thought," said Fye.

The crowd sung together as a singer performed Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah," but used the word Rancheritos, of course, in place of the title. And when a recorder artist, not a recording artist, performed "Amazing Grace" on the recorder, the entire crowd sang along holding candles and shining their phone flashlights.

"I was a little nervous. But honestly, it was fun," said Fye. "I feel like everybody had fun. And you know, it was just, I don't think that anybody left thinking, 'Oh, this was a waste of my time.' Like, it was a fun night, you know, and it was fun.

"Everybody had a good time."

It's not known when the Rancheritos will reopen, but let's hope the employees know how essential they are to, at least, 500 people.