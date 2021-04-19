Hundreds of pinwheels outside Primary Children's honor children who died from child abuse

SALT LAKE CITY — April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month and doctors at Intermountain Healthcare are addressing the increase in child abuse cases brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Official data for 2020 has not been released yet, but healthcare professionals suspect a high rate of child abuse occurred last year.

Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital has planted more than 1,800 pinwheels in honor of children who have died as a result of child abuse nationwide. Each pinwheel represents a child who died at the hands of caregivers.

Experts are concerned that some children who were abused last year may not have been as likely to report the abuse because they were away from the safety net of in-person school attendance.

“[Child abuse] rates are remarkably stable from year to year. And then when the pandemic hit, all of a sudden it seemed like the floor dropped out. We weren't having any cases coming into clinic,” said Dr. Antoinette Laskey, University of Utah Health and Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital.

There are 26 Children’s Justice Centers available to help victims of child abuse in Utah.

