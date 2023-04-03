Hundreds show up to participate, watch parade for Utah man killed in avalanche

HIGHLAND, Utah — A community came together Sunday to celebrate the birthday of a man who died six days before turning 39.

Brett Warner lost his life in an avalanche in Utah County on Monday. Search and rescue crews found him buried under more than 22 feet of snow.

“He’s very easy to work with and very dependable,” said Drew Downs. “I feel like I’ve lost one of my sons.”

On Sunday, more than 100 construction, concrete and excavating trucks drove down Warner’s street in Highland in honor of his birthday. The 40-minute parade was a surprise for his wife and children.

Warner had his own construction company and had a reputation across Utah for being a good man in his professional and personal life.

“He died happy and he lived life to the fullest and he loved everyone. He did so much for so many people without getting recognition for it,” said Evan Ault, Warner’s cousin.

“About six years ago my husband passed away in a motorcycle accident, and the community just really came together for me and my girls,” said the organizer, Challae Hansen. “I just wanted to pay it forward.”

Hundreds showed up to line the side of the street with American flags and watch the cruise.

“The amount of people that showed up here today represents the love that he had for life,” Ault said. “We’re going to pass it on and live like Brett.”