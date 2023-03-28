Search and rescue underway for person trapped after avalanche in Utah County

UTAH COUNTY — A person became trapped by an avalanche in a canyon east of Utah Lake Monday, and search and rescue crews are working to retrieve them.

The avalanche occurred in Pole Canyon near Lewiston Peak, located near the town of Cedar Fort.

Details are limited at this time, but officials with the Utah County Sheriff's Office say a helicopter has been sent out as part of the search and rescue mission.

It's not yet known what condition the missing person is, nor whether they were fully buried or what type of activity they were doing when the slide occurred.

FOX 13 News will provide updates to this developing news story on the air and online as more information becomes available.