Hunters favor a 'fair fight' with big game animals

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's Division of Wildlife Resources (DWR) sought public opinion on the use of trail cameras during big game hunting seasons, and found that hunters overwhelming thought cameras were unfair--it wouldn't be a "fair chase" for the animals.

DWR says that their job is to maintain healthy, viable populations of animals, so they don't want to do anything to damage future populations.

"You can use them, you can use them for enjoyment, you can use them to monitor private property but you can't use them to take or aid in a take of a big game animal," said Covy Jones, Utah's DWR Big Game Coordinator.

Limitations on night visions equipment will also be in place; as the price has plummeted for such devices, hunters are increasingly using them to track animals day and night.

"But among hunters, there's a strong sentiment of what is fair chase, and if an animal never has a chance to escape . . . what's the difference between having it under surveillance 24 hours a day or having it inside a fence," said Jones.

DWR said these recommended changes are designed to balance the interest of hunters and wildlife, but are designed primarily to protect big game animals.

More information can be found on the Utah DWR website.