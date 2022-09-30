Hurricane Ian rains on Utahns' travel plans

GUNNISON, Utah — Many people who had planned trips to Florida and along the coast have been scrambling to rearrange plans, as well as a number of travel agents.

"It's so sad — all the people impacted by the hurricane, people losing homes and businesses," Marlee Larson said. "I know mine is just vacation and for fun, but it's been a nightmare!"

Larson, from Gunnison, was planning a trip to Florida with extended family and was going to take her two kids to Disney World for the first time.

"Wednesday our flight got canceled and switched to today, and then we got a notification yesterday saying it got canceled again," Larson told FOX 13 News on Friday. "Wo we’re trying everything we can to find a new flight since we’ve already paid for all the tickets and the rental car."

She's not the only one trying to rearrange plans.

Suzy Gustafson from SG Travel Two in West Jordan has been trying to help a number of clients who were on the East Coast for business this week find a way home.

"Their flights have all been canceled, so now either I’m having to drive them, you know, find an airport that is open," Gustafson said. "If I can’t get them on a flight, and then they drive to that city and fly home if I can get them on a seat."

She added that for those on cruises, many will just have extended vacations.

"Got a lot of passengers who have a couple extra vacation days out on the sea. Lucky them!" she laughed.

But Gustafson said many times travelers can get stuck with the cost for all the missed flights, hotels and activities if they don't plan ahead and purchase travel insurance.

"Always, 100 percent of the time, if you're planning a trip, buy travel insurance," she advised. "You just don't know what could happen."

Fellow travel agent Lori James from Sun, Fun and Cruise Travel agreed — adding that a good travel agent can also help navigate some of the unexpected.

"There are so many different kinds of travel insurance, so a good travel agent is going to inform you of your options — What’s included, what’s going to be excluded — but travel insurance is a must," James said.

When looking ahead to fall break, she advises anyone who's traveling to the east coast to keep their plans, because many of the areas hit hard by the hurricane will rely on tourism dollars as they rebuild. She also said many cruises will adjust depending on which ports are open and which had to be closed.

Larson hopes to join her family, many of whom have already arrived in Florida. She says she's learned an important lesson through this.

"Next time maybe don’t plan during hurricane season!" she said.