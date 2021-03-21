Hurricane man dies after hit-and-run

HURRICANE, Utah — A man died from his injuries Sunday after being hit by a vehicle in Hurricane.

According to Hurricane Police, officers were responding to a report of a man acting strange in the road at about 500 N. State Street. He had also reportedly almost been hit by a car.

As police were on their way around 1:20 a.m., the man was hit. The suspect did not stop or return to the scene, but instead continued to drive southbound on State Street.

First responders attempted lifesaving measures at the scene. He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The victim's name was not released, but police say he was a 22-year-old Hurricane resident.

Police believe the vehicle that hit him was a light-colored truck or SUV. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact them at 435-627-4999.