Hurricane mother in critical condition after saving children from fire

HURRICANE, Utah — A Hurricane mother and her child are still in a Nevada hospital after their RV trailer caught on fire early Tuesday morning.

RV resort staff are still in disbelief at the mother’s heroic efforts to get all her kids to safety.

“She’s a brave woman. It makes my heart hurt,” said camp host Karen Beals.

For years, the Thompson family made the RV their home. Now, it’s burnt to a crisp and half of the family are in the hospital.

“It was chaos. Firemen everywhere” said Beals.

The fire broke out at the Zions Gate RV Resort after midnight early Tuesday morning.

Staff watched as Hayle Thompson, the mother of four, smashed a window and carried her kids out.

“Hayle came out and she was covered in soot. Black. Her leg was dragging behind her and she was carrying the two little kids,” described Beals. “She put the oldest of those down, handed the other one out and asked Shelley, ‘Will you please help my baby?’ And then just fell over.”

Medics flew Hayle, her four-year-old, and her one-year-old to a Las Vegas hospital for critical care. The other two kids made it out safely and are currently with their dad.

“It just takes my breath away that she had the strength to do that,” said Beals.

Hayle and the four-year-old remain in critical condition. According to a family member, the one-year-old is improving but has burns on the right side of their body.

“Trailers burn so hot and so fast and to stay in there to get every one of her babies out was the epitome of a mother’s love,” said Beals.

The Zions Gate RV Resort is collecting child clothing donations to help the family. Currently, they only know the sizes for the two children who are not in the hospital.

The resort is collecting child clothing in 6-7 sizes and toddler clothing in sizes 3-4. The family also needs child shoes in sizes 9 and 12-13. They’re also looking for size 4 diapers.

Call the RV office at 801-903-9326 to arrange a donation drop-off time.

“They’re going to have nothing. Nothing,” said Beals. “There’s nothing left of that trailer. Not one thing.”

The Hurricane Fire Chief said there is no update on the cause of the trailer fire.

A GoFundMe was created to help the family rebuild after the fire and cover the medical expenses. To donate, click here.

They also created an account with America First Credit Union where you can donate to the “Chase and Hayle Thompson Family Recovery Fund.”