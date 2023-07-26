Hurricane police get their 'Barbie' on, debut new Dream Patrol Car

HURRICANE, Utah — Following a mega-million opening at the box office, it seems Barbie can do no wrong these days; and even if the popular doll turns to the dark side, local police in Utah will still have her back.

The Hurricane City Police Department debuted its new Dream Patrol Car in Barbie's honor on social media Tuesday.

However, the photoshopped introduction came with a warning for those who find themselves on the wrong side of the law... toy or not.

"...just remember life's not so dreamy if you end up taking a ride in the backseat of this car with new shiny bracelets," the department wrote.

The "Barbie" has become a worldwide sensation, shattering box office records nearing $200 million in ticket sales.

With all the money being made, Hurricane police wanted to make sure it's actually spent.

"With the number of thefts on the rise recently it feels like a good time to remind you of a lesson your mother likely taught you, 'If it's not yours, DO NOT take it!' or maybe 'Put the Barbie doll back, you didn't pay for it!'"

