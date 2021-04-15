Hurricane Police looking for silver Chevy Malibu in April 10 hit-and-run

HURRICANE, Utah — Hurricane Police released an update Thursday on the type of car they're looking for in a hit-and-run that left two teenage girls injured Saturday night.

Police said they now believe the vehicle is a silver 2004 to 2007 Chevrolet Malibu, and it sustained front-end damage. Witnesses told police the car may have had South Dakota plates.

According to police, the victims were using a crosswalk at 1150 W State St. around 10 p.m. when the vehicle ran a red light at high speed. The car struck the two girls, then left the scene and traveled west on State.

A relative of one of the victims told St. George News that both girls were “severely injured.”

“These two girls are extremely lucky to be alive,” she said. “The driver still has not been located. With witnesses, and a description of the car, someone must know something… that could lead to an arrest. That terrible person needs to be held responsible!”

Anyone with information on the April 10 hit-and-run is urged to contact Det. Morris with Hurricane Police.

Email Rmorris@hcpd.utah.gov or Call 435-635-9663, ext.127. The reference # is 21H002183.