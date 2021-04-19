Watch
Husband, wife dead after apparent murder-suicide in Tooele County

Posted at 9:41 AM, Apr 19, 2021
TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — Police say a husband and wife were found dead after an apparent murder-suicide in Tooele County Saturday night.

The Tooele County's Sheriff's Office reports a woman called 911 at around 11:30 p.m. to say her husband had been shot. The woman hung up and authorities were unable to make further contact.

When deputies responded to the home traced through the phone number, they found the couple dead inside.

According to police, early indications are that the woman shot her husband before killing herself.

