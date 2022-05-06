Hyrum father backs over 2-year-old son with lawnmower

HYRUM, Utah — A 2-year-old Hyrum boy was seriously injured Friday after his father accidentally backed over his son with a lawnmower.

After the incident, the boy was taken to Logan Regional Hospital with severe injuries, according to the Logan Police Department. FOX 13 News video showed the boy being carried from the back of an ambulance to the emergency room.

The boy appeared to have blood in his lower extremities, but his current condition is unknown.

A riding mower could be seen in the backyard of the home after officers had marked off the area.

Because the father is an employee of Cache County, the Logan Police Department is assisting in the investigation.