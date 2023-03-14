Hyrum high school student tests positive for tuberculosis

HYRUM, Utah — The Bear River Health Department is alerting parents and residents after a Hyrum high school student tested positive for tuberculosis.

According to the department, the unidentified teen is a student at Mountain Crest High School and that only a "smaller group of individuals are likely to have had close and prolonged contact and be at risk."

Health officials are urging for proactive testing to help prevent the spread of the disease.

While tuberculosis is an infectious disease spread through close contact, it cannot be spread by shaking someone’s hand, sharing food or drink, touching bed linens or toilet seats, sharing toothbrushes, or kissing. The disease only develops in approximately 5-10% in an exposed individual, but testing is highly recommended, the department said.

The high school and Cache County School District are working to determine which students or school staff had close or prolonged contact with the individual, and complimentary testing was made available on Monday and Tuesday.

Students and staff with weakened immune systems are being encouraged to test for tuberculosis.

Symptoms of the disease include prolonged cough, fevers, chills, night sweats, weight loss, loss of appetite and chest pain.