Hyrum man killed in rural Wyoming plane crash

NATRONA COUNTY, Wyo. — A Utah man has been identified as the person killed in a Wyoming plane crash this week.

Brett Dean Smith, 49, of Hyrum died Tuesday afternoon when his single-engine plane crashed in a rural area of the state near Alcova Reservoir.

On Tuesday at around 4:45 p.m., a private company contacted officials after losing contact with a missing aircraft piloted by Smith. A search and rescue operation was mobilized after receiving coordinates for the plane's last known location.

Nearly three hours later, a search plane located the aircraft near the reservoir.

Due to nightfall, a Wyoming Army National Guard Blackhawk helicopter was brought in to continue the search. The helicopter dropped two crew members who crossed heavily wooded terrain and arrived at the plane where they discovered Smith's body.

The cause of the crash is being investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board.

"The Natrona Country Sheriff’s Office is deeply saddened for the family and loved ones of the victim, we extend our heartfelt condolences to them during this difficult time."