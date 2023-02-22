I-80 driver caught doing doughnuts, going wrong way during storm

SALT LAKE CITY — It's often said that there's a time and a place for everything. However, it's doubtful there's a proper time or place for doing doughnuts while driving the wrong-way on a major highway during a massive snowstorm.

Salt Lake City police arrested a driver early Wednesday after he was caught performing doughnut stunts on Interstate 80 near 700 East.

When police stopped Robert Glenn Branson, 53, officers said he was making strange statements, and admitted to drinking and smoking marijuana.

After being placed under arrest, Branson continued to make "odd and aggressive statements," according to the arrest report.

Officers later found marijuana inside Branson's vehicle.

Branson faces charges of DUI, reckless driving, possession of a controlled substance, interference with an arresting officer and refusing a chemical test.

