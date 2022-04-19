I-80 shut down in Summit County due to hazmat incident

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — Both directions of Interstate 80 in Summit County have been shut down due to a hazmat incident Tuesday afternoon.

The highway is completely closed at mile marker 150 west of Wanship in Tollgate Canyon.

Photos shared by the Park City Fire District show an overturned semi truck on the road. It's not known what was inside the truck that might have caused the hazmat response.

Crews are currently on the scene, but no information has been given on when the highway will reopen to traffic.

