'I just can't live without her': Mother of hiker severely injured in Little Cottonwood Canyon speaks

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — Tricia Liddiard is close with her 25-year-old daughter, Jessie.

"She's amazing. She's just the kindest, sweetest soul ever," Tricia said.

She says her daughter, a graduate of Bingham High School in South Jordan and a University of Utah alum, enjoys activities like skiing, mountain biking and rock climbing.

"Wants to just live a life full of adventure. She loves the outdoors," Tricia said.

Jessie and her boyfriend went out to Little Cottonwood Canyon on Friday. Tricia said the two were hiking around 11:30 a.m. when Jessie was hit in the head by a large rock, causing critical injuries.

"They had gotten to the base and there was another couple that was there that saw the rock fall," Tricia said.

The witnesses and people nearby told Tricia that they estimate the volleyball-sized rock fell anywhere from 120-300 feet before it hit Jessie, who was wearing a helmet at the time.

"It's my worst nightmare," Tricia said. "I was always afraid she was going be injured by falling — I never thought about a falling rock, I guess."

Jessie was airlifted to the University of Utah Hospital and has been in the ICU recovering.

Tricia says the impact of the rock shattered her daughter's skull, and she had to have surgery to remove the right part of her skull.

However, true to Jessie's spirit, her mother says she is continuing to fight.

"The main thing that I would like is I just want people to pray for my girl. She's just the most beautiful soul there ever," Tricia said.

Now, Tricia says it's a waiting game to see how Jessie responds when she wakes up.

"I just can't live without her. I need her," she said.

Tricia told FOX 13 News some encouraging news on Tuesday — Jessie is moving a little bit, even though she is not awake at this time.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Jessie, with all donations going toward medical care at the hospital, as well as, rehabilitation.

Rich Giraud, a senior geologist with the Utah Geological Survey, said the overall occurrence of rockfalls is very sporadic. However, he told FOX 13 News that there are more frequent rockfalls following significant periods of rainfall and freeze-thaw events.

Giraud said avoidance is the best risk-reduction measure when it comes to a rockfall. He advises outdoor recreators to avoid the area at the base of a slope with rockfall deposits.

Records from the UGS indicate there have been 16 fatalities from rockfalls between 1874 to 2019, Giraud said. However, he said the UGS doesn't keep records of how many injuries have taken place due to rockfalls.