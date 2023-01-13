'I will conquer;" U of U student left paralyzed following rare spinal cord stroke

SALT LAKE CITY — University of Utah student Brian Maynard was home for the holidays having breakfast with family when his life suddenly changed forever. In a matter of just hours, the healthy student was hospitalized, airlifted and left paralyzed without the ability to breathe on his own or speak.

Feeling a stiffness in his neck that morning, Maynard stretched and heard a "pop." Seconds later, a pain grew in his chest before spreading to his head.

Concerned with his condition, Maynard's parents rushed him to the hospital. But when their son began feeling numbness in his body, Fiona and Bruce Maynard pulled over and called 911.

By the time the ambulance arrived, Maynard had lost movement in his body and was barely breathing. After being placing him on oxygen, EMTs rushed Maynard to the hospital. But realizing Maynard needed urgent specialized care, the local medical team airlifted him to St. George Hospital where over the course of a week it was learned that he had suffered a rare spinal cord stroke.

The form of stroke suffered by Maynard is so rare, it accounts for just 1.25% of all strokes and left him paralyzed from the neck down.

In an instant, Maynard went from someone who loved to sing, draw, snowboard and go to the beach was now reliant on a machine to help him breathe.

Despite the devastating occurrence and only being able to communicate by raising his eyebrows to identify letters, Maynard spelled out to his doctors, "I will never give up."

Maynard has since been moved to a rehabilitation hospital in Salt Lake City where he was visited this week by a group of college friends while in the ICU. Using a special balloon to communicate, he told them when his condition began to worsen, he prayed that he wouldn't lose the ability to use his drawing hand.

According to a GoFundMe created to help pay for Maynard's medical expenses, before he was moved to the new hospital, he mouthed the words to "I Won't Give Up," his favorite Jason Mraz, song to his mother.

Brian's cognitive function is fully intact and he says he'll continue his fight. A board in his hospital room reads, “I am strong. I will conquer.”