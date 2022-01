MIDWAY, Utah — The wait will soon be over for fans of one of Utah's most popular attractions.

Ice Castles in Midway announced on social media that it will open to the public on Friday, January 14, just ahead of the holiday weekend.

Tickets for the event go on sale Tuesday.

The Utah-based company's "ice artisans" have been harvesting up to 10,000 icicles a day to build the winter experience.